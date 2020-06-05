5 Tips for Restaurants and Bars to Gain More Customers During COVID-19

Restaurant traffic in June is down about 58 percent compared to last year, and bar traffic is down about 64 percent, according to Zenreach, a San Francisco-based technology company that produces marketing software for bricks-and-mortar businesses.

But the better news is that restaurant traffic has increased about 32 percent from the start of May to the start of June and bar traffic has increased about 31 percent during that period. The economy began to reopen in late April and to a larger extent in May and June.

Considering that these retailers are still struggling and businesses are still opening, Zenreach offers five tips for restaurants and bars to get even more patrons to return to their businesses: