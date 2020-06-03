60% of Consumers Are Ready to Dine Out Again … but Only if They Feel Safe

Is it good news? Maybe. If anything, it’s a start.

Rewards Network, together with American Airlines AAdvantage Dining and United Airlines MileagePlus Dining, recently surveyed over 1,300 loyalty members to better understand how consumers feel about dining at restaurants in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The overall sentiment is that people want to resume dining out at restaurants … but only once they feel it’s safe to do so.

According to the findings, 60 percent of survey respondents said they’ll feel comfortable dining again immediately or within a few weeks at restaurants once dine-in restrictions are lifted as long as restaurants are implementing standard safety precautions. And once they do, 64 percent of respondents said they will be dining out at the same frequency as before the pandemic.

Clearly, the onus is on restaurants to make consumers feel safe about eating inside again, which means that limited seating capacity, increased sanitation, socially distanced tables and servers wearing masks/gloves are crucial to the equation.

The survey also found that almost 29 percent say they believe they will dine in restaurants less frequently. And more than two-thirds of those people said that because they are concerned about catching or spreading the coronavirus.

In regard to health and safety, 71 percent of respondents said they plan to rely on data, local ordinances and guidance from health organizations as their main factors for determining when it’s safe to dine out again. Sixty-nine percent said that socially distanced tables are their most important factor for dining out. Fourteen percent said that the availability of a vaccine for the coronavirus will be the deciding factor in their decision to return to dining out.

Consumers also have expectations other than health and safety. Seventy-four percent said they will be just as price-sensitive as before, and 37 percent indicate that they expect a rise in special offers and discounts from restaurants as they reopen.

“Since most restaurants will be operating at limited capacity, it appears there will be ample demand to fill available seats,” according to the survey. “If and when the virus dissipates, it’s likely that consumer sentiment around dining out will improve along with the easing of restaurant capacity restrictions. Ideally, this will result in an alignment of available seats and guest demand.”

Click here to see the entire report.