82% of Businesses Say They’re Ready for What’s Next

More than 50% of businesses realize how important it is to be flexible in the “new normal.”

Bring it on.

That’s the mentality that many American businesses, including retailers, are taking as they survey a post-pandemic future.

According to a recent survey by APQC, a Houston-based firm that specializes in benchmarking, best practices, process and performance improvement and knowledge management for businesses, 82% of respondents indicate they are confident (45%) or very confident (37%) in their organization’s ability to pivot to the “new normal,” despite the many uncertainties around COVID-19 — ranging from its economic impact to the potential for a second wave. According to the survey, businesses are already largely pivoting to building resiliency and planning for their post-pandemic futures. The biggest challenge now and for the next 90 days, according to respondents, is not how to safely return to work but budget cuts and constraints.

“Our survey found that people have a pretty positive view about how their organizations have already responded to the unprecedented disruption and how they are planning for what is certain to be a changed environment going forward,” said Holly Lyke-Ho-Gland, principal research lead for APQC’s process and performance management practice. “And while we expected concerns on health, safety and budgets would be the biggest challenge going forward, organizations are also a bit shell-shocked and worried they are overlooking non-pandemic related risks. In addition, flexibility — in delivery channels, employee skills and technology — seems to be the operative word going forward.”

APQC found that though most organizations have shifted their sourcing models and products or services in response to the pandemic, the biggest change is in how they deliver products and services to their customers. Fully 61% have changed their delivery channels. Just 41% have changed their means of production.

In the next 90 days, participants indicate they will accelerate a number of long-term initiatives to future proof their businesses. Reskilling employees (31%) is at the top of the list, followed by organizational transformation (26%), shortening the supply chain (25%), and automation and implementing digital products or services (23% each).

The top three skills needed in the new environment, according to respondents, are flexibility (52%), innovation (40%) and change management (37%).