AMC Theatres Starting with a Clean Slate … a Really Clean Slate!

AMC Theatres celebrates 100 years this year. Of course, it hasn’t been a good year for celebrations — not when your business is forced to shut down for several months because of an unprecedented health issue.

But the Leawood, Kan.-based business, which began operation in 1920, announced it will reopen 450 theaters on July 15 as part of a phased plan that is expected to bring the 600-plus circuit to nearly full operation leading into the opening of two of the summer’s most anticipated films — “Mulan” on July 24 and “Tenet” on July 31.

“After a painful, almost four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus, we are delighted to announce that movies are coming back to the big screen at AMC,” Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Theatres, said in a statement.

Movie theaters are one of the last business segments to reopen across the country because of the pandemic. AMC is implementing stringent safety standards, even giving its plan a name — “AMC Safe & Clean.” AMC developed the program with the Clorox Co. and current and former faculty from Harvard University’s School of Public Health.

Aron said AMC Safe & Clean represents “a comprehensive commitment with a broad array of tools being used in sanitizing our theaters,” including social distancing, reduced seat capacity, greatly intensified cleaning regimens, new employee health protocols, contactless ticketing and mobile food and beverage ordering. Originally, AMC said it would recommend but not require moviegoers to wear masks, but it reversed that decision after an outcry about its decision. Now all moviegoers are required to wear face masks and can even buy them for $1 at theaters.

Aron said AMC has also made a multimillion-dollar commitment to implement high-tech solutions to make AMC theaters safe, including deploying electrostatic sprayers; high-efficiency particulate air vacuums, which can trap extremely small, micron-sized particles; and upgraded ventilation filters.

“I cannot emphasize enough how much care and attention to detail we have taken in developing AMC Safe & Clean, our absolute commitment to optimizing the health and safety of our theatres for our guests and associates,” Aron said.

In the coming weeks, theater teams will begin returning to their theaters for training on AMC’s new, enhanced cleaning and safety procedures.

“From the moment we made the decision back in March to temporarily shutter our theaters, we immediately began to formulate a comprehensive, effective and responsible health and sanitation plan which would allow us to move forward,” Aron said. “This has been the core element to all of our discussions about again opening our doors to moviegoers. Once an initial plan was in place, AMC went a step further and sought out a consultation and review of its health and safety plan from third-party, nationally recognized experts in cleaning and public health and safety.”

Other safety approaches that AMC is taking include:

• To facilitate proper social distancing, AMC will approach seat capacity limitations in four distinct phases. Phase one commences on July 15, when AMC will make available a maximum of 30 percent of the seating capacity in every showtime, at all its theaters nationwide. In non-recliner auditoriums, AMC will automatically block out every other row of seats for every showtime. Phase two will begin when AMC deems it to be acceptable given local and regional health conditions, and capacity limitations will rise to 40 percent. Phase three is expected to commence around Labor Day weekend, and seat capacity limits will increase to 50 percent. In phase four, expected around Thanksgiving, AMC plans to operate at full capacity.

• Every auditorium will be cleaned between each showtime with enhanced hard-surface disinfection including doors, handrails, recliner buttons and tray tables. There will be extra time allocated between showtimes to allow a full, thorough cleaning of each auditorium.

• Auditorium fixtures and seating areas will be disinfected nightly using electrostatic sprayers.

• Disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer will be found throughout theaters for guest use as well.

• The products used for sanitation and disinfection at AMC are EPA approved for use against viruses, bacteria and other pathogens including COVID-19.

• All theater associates are required to wear masks while in the theater. All theater associates will take their temperature and undergo a health assessment screening prior to their shift. If any theater associate is found to have a fever or symptoms, or self-reports a fever or symptoms, he or she will not work but will be compensated nonetheless.

• Menu selections have been temporarily reduced at all AMC locations to ensure a more efficient service, minimizing the amount of time it takes to prepare and serve, and reducing wait times. Food and beverage transactions will be contactless using credit, debit or gift cards only.