Another Good Sign for Retail Economy: Local Spot Advertising is Up

As more retailers begin to open their doors, they are also advertising, which is another good sign that the economy is turning the corner.

According to a recent report from market researcher Nielsen, spot advertising in local markets is increasing after declining in some areas by as much as 35 percent at the end of March.

“In more recent weeks, local spot TV ad units are coming back faster, rising 5 percent during the week of April 27,” Nielsen stated. “Unlike national and cable TV ads, which most TV viewers in the U.S. see regardless of location, local spot ads appear in specific markets and clusters of markets. As such, monitoring local ad spot trends provides insight into the future health of our local media markets.”

Nielsen reported that local spot ads are in the upswing in a majority of markets, indicating a strengthening business environment for many regions. For the week ended April 27, ad units in 101 out of the top 132 markets increased. Some ad units in some markets are up double-digits.

Click here for more information on Nielsen’s report.