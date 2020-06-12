Bandages ‘That Embrace the Beauty of Diverse Skin’

Band-Aid is introducing a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of brown and black skin tones “that embrace the beauty of diverse skin,” according to New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson, which owns and manufactures the brand.

In an announcement on Instagram, Johnson & Johnson stated: “We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community. … We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.”

Johnson & Johnson also said it is donating to Black Lives Matter.

