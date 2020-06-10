Best Buy: Appointments No Longer Necessary

For several weeks now, Best Buy has been functioning like a doctor’s office. Consumers have had to make appointments to meet with in-store consultants if they wanted to purchase something.

But with the economy reopening, Best Buy plans to ditch the appointment schedule on June 15 and allow a limited number of people into its stores to shop. However, the Minneapolis-based retailer will still offer contactless curbside pickup and in-store consultations to those customers who prefer to shop that way.

“Throughout the pandemic, nothing has been more important to us than the safety of our customers and employees,” said Ray Sliva, Best Buy’s president of retail. “We’re now confident we can provide a safe experience for shoppers who want to visit our stores to browse, see tech products firsthand and get helpful advice from our Blue Shirts or Geek Squad Agents.”

Best Buy stores will continue to enforce social distancing by limiting the number of customers inside the store to 25 percent of capacity, which allows about 60 or more customers in a store depending on its size. If a store reaches the limit, stores will queue people in a line until they are able to shop. Stores also will have floor signage to help customers and employees maintain 6 feet of distance at all times.

The retailer’s reopening is good news, but the even better news is that Best Buy is bringing back more than 9,000 of its previously furloughed full- and part-time store employees to make it happen.

In March, Best Buy switched its stores to contactless curbside pickup and suspended deliveries, installations and repairs in homes. It has resumed those in-home services, with added safety precautions, and created the in-store consultation service.

Best Buy said it evaluated health and safety data for each community where its stores are located before deciding which stores could reopen.

“Since the pandemic began, we’ve strived to provide customers with as many options as possible for how to safely get the technology they need,” Sliva said. “This is the next step in that plan.”

In addition to limiting the number of people inside the store and enforcing social distancing, Best Buy said it will also follow other safety guidelines that meet or exceed CDC recommendations, including:

• Mandatory self-health assessments, including temperature checks, for all employees before each shift via Best Buy’s employee app.

• Requiring employees to wear protective gear, including face coverings, at all times. Best Buy also wants its customers to wear face coverings and will provide them to people who need them.

• Frequent sanitization of areas and surfaces within the store, including demo products and checkout counters.

• Acrylic shields at checkout counters between customers and employees.

• Dedicated shopping hours (Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m.) for elderly and vulnerable shoppers so they can feel safe visiting the stores.