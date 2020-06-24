Type to search

Brother Mobile Solutions Introduces Mobile Receipt Printers

June 24, 2020
Brother Mobile Solutions, a provider of mobile and desktop printers and industrial labeling tools, has introduced its on-the-go ready RuggedJet Go series of mobile receipt printers. The newest additions to the popular RuggedJet series of thermal printers, the RJ Go models are compact and connect seamlessly to any compatible device, enabling efficient and affordable printing at the point of sale or the point of service, according to the Westminster, Colo.-based company. Their features, size and price point make them well-suited for a wide range of industries including retail.

The RuggedJet Go Series includes the RJ-2035B and 3035B that deliver MFi and Bluetooth plus RJ-2055WB and 3055WB models that deliver Wi-Fi connectivity options to support any compatible printing application inside or outside the four walls. These 2-inch and 3-inch printers are small enough to carry in a pocket or belt clip.

Find more details on the new RuggedJet Go series here.

