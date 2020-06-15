Burger King Launching Impossible Croissan’wich

Burger King is launching the its Impossible Croissan’wich nationwide after a test earlier this year in select U.S. markets. The limited-time offering features Impossible Foods’ breakfast plant-based patty on a toasted flaky croissant with eggs and melted American cheese. Impossible Foods makes meat and dairy products from plants.

Burger King is the first national restaurant to offer an Impossible breakfast plant-based patty on a breakfast sandwich. In 2019, Burger King debuted the Impossible Whopper sandwich nationwide, featuring the plant-based patty from Impossible Foods.

The Impossible Croissan’wich retails for $3.99. Miami-based Burger King is also tying in its new “night owl” promotion with the sandwich’s debut. Burger King will give away up to 100,000 Impossible Croissan’wich sandwiches through the BK app to all night owls.