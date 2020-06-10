California Companies Create Vegan Ice Cream Line

San Francisco-based Smitten Ice Cream has partnered with Perfect Day, which produces flora-made dairy products, to create an animal-free ice cream that is clean-label, vegan, lactose-free, hormone-free. Called Smitten N’Ice Cream, the product is flavorful with good mouthfeel, the companies say.

“We have been working hard and iterating on a vegan product for years, but I refused to put a product on the menu if I didn’t like it as much as our traditional grass-fed dairy flavors,” said Robyn Sue Fisher, founder & chief brrrista of Smitten.

Smitten’s partnership with Perfect Day marks the first regionally available commercial product made with Perfect Day’s flora-made protein.

“At Perfect Day, we believe that the future of food is within arm’s reach, and we’re thrilled to work with partners who value not only science and technology, but the experience and taste of delicious dairy products, to empower the future — and now — of food,” said Ryan Pandya, co-founder and CEO of Perfect Day.

Smitten N’Ice Cream is offered in four flavors, including brown sugar chocolate, fresh strawberry, coconut pecan and root beer float.