Chick-fil-A CEO Calls on Himself and Others to Use Power and Influence

Dan Cathy: “Let’s open the door to dialogue and healing.”

Dan T. Cathy said he recognizes that someone like him can’t fully appreciate and understand the gross injustices that are all around us.

Cathy is the chairman and CEO of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, which operates more than 2,300 restaurants, primarily in the United States. In a detailed and heartfelt statement posted on his LinkedIn page, under the title “Use Your Power and Influence,” Cathy commented on racial injustice in light of George Floyd’s despicable and tragic death.

Cathy wrote that he’s heard the phrase “I am tired” too many times in his private conversations with black friends and colleagues in the past several days.

“What I have come to understand is that they are tired of the violence, abuse and injustice,” Cathy stated. “They are tired, because no amount of kneeling or marching seems to truly address what has ailed our country for generations: A controverted view of race which is sometimes overt and sometimes subtle but always destructive.”

Cathy also said he has heard the phrase — “Use your privilege’ — over and over. His response: “To whom much is given, much is required.”

Cathy commented that there are countless academics and analysts who have written about how capitalism benefits only a few hundred incredibly wealthy families, individuals and corporations, so that the American dream is now reserved almost exclusively for them and their descendants.

“Because I am among that demographic, I am calling on them — us — to use our power and influence,” he wrote.

Cathy stressed that it’s not OK for him to remain silent regarding the recent racial injustices occurring in America.

“The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and many others is horrifying and merits our outrage,” he said. “We should also address the disparate impact of COVID-19 on black and brown communities, as well as the disparity in educational opportunities and access to opportunity. Nobody talks about it enough, because this is someone else’s problem. I have observed injustice, inequities and blatant indifference to these real problems.”

He cited that he and Chick-fil-A have strived to make a difference in Atlanta.

“A few years ago, I became bothered that the most distressed zip code in Georgia, right next door to the prosperity of downtown Atlanta, was being left behind,” he wrote. “So, I committed to use my own power and influence with policymakers and friends to turn their attention to the inequities happening in our local community.”

Together, Cathy said they bolstered investments in the redevelopment of the Westside of Atlanta, the historic home of Dr. Martin Luther King.

“The work is ongoing,” he added. “We have opened a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the shadows of Morehouse College (a private college for black men). The store is led by owner-operator Quincy Springs, a black Army veteran.”

Cathy and his group have also invested in Morehouse College, community health clinics, an at-risk youth center and housing through Habitat for Humanity.

“Additionally, we host a gathering every other Friday on the Westside to pray and intentionally plan the equitable redevelopment and renaissance of that community,” he said. “It is one of the most diversely represented and action-oriented gatherings in town.”

In the letter, Cathy outlined several ways that people can use their power and influence, including having the willingness to engage in hard conversations.

“A lot of people don’t engage in hard conversations, because they’re afraid they’ll say something wrong,” Cathy said. “A dialogue is better than no conversation at all.”

He also stressed the importance of teaching children about leadership, love and justice.

Cathy concluded his message by saying: “The most dangerous person in the world is a person with no hope. Let’s open the door to dialogue and healing. It’s OK if it’s messy. It’s OK if tears are shed. We are human. Let’s be moved to action. Let’s join together to build a world that reflects God’s love for all of us.”