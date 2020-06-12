‘Creative Thinking’ Needed for Next Round of Unemployment Insurance, RILA exec says

Evan Armstrong: “Our hope is that these programs will be designed to strongly encourage individuals who have the opportunity to return to work to do so, while still supporting individuals who continue to lack work options provide for their families.”

Creative thinking will be required in the next round of unemployment insurance, according to Evan Armstrong, vice president of workforce for the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), the U.S. trade association for retailers.

Armstrong said this in a statement in advance of a Senate Finance Committee hearing last Tuesday on employment insurance during COVID-19, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a law intended to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. At issue during that hearing was whether the federal government should continue to provide unemployed workers an extra $600 a week in addition to their state unemployment benefits.

As the economy reopens across the country, the role of unemployment insurance is vital and nuanced, Evans said.

“Leading retailers commend the committee for closely examining unemployment insurance and supplemental payments that are helping individuals bridge the gap during this pandemic,” he said. “Our hope is that these programs will be designed to strongly encourage individuals who have the opportunity to return to work to do so, while still supporting individuals who continue to lack work options provide for their families.”

Evans said this will require creative solutions and new thinking specifically around part-time work and how this impacts eligibility to unemployment insurance.

“Leading retailers want nothing more than to welcome all of their associates back to work, but the realities of the pandemic mean that this may happen gradually,” he added. “Support programs need to be designed to incentivize all types of private sector work while recognizing that many may still need support until more work becomes available as the economy rebounds.”