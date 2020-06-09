Does Your Restaurant Offer Takeout? It Better

If your restaurant didn’t open for drive-thru or takeout services during the lockdown, you might want to consider doing so — for the time being and maybe permanently.

According to a new study from Mountain View, Calif-based market researcher Piplsay, 49 percent of Americans want restaurants to provide drive-thru and take-out options for customers as the U.S. economy reopens during the pandemic.

Piplsay recently polled 21,388 Americans and also learned that 25 percent of Americans are comfortable dining in at restaurants. Most restauranteurs will probably agree that 25 percent isn’t going to cut it right now. Hence, the need to offer drive-thru and takeout options as well as delivery. And with more people getting accustomed to such online services, the demand for them will continue to grow, even when the pandemic is over.

In addition, Pipslay also found that 43 percent of Americans want businesses to sanitize high-touch surfaces and make masks and gloves mandatory for employees.

While many Americans are anxious to get out of their homes to be active again, there’s a portion that’s in no hurry to do so. Piplsay found that 31 percent of women and 21 percent of men don’t plan on getting back to regular activities anytime soon.

Here’s what some consumers had to say:

“Wearing masks and gloves at all times in public places can be one of the best precautions one can take. Of course, businesses also have to ensure less crowding to avoid unnecessary physical contact.”

“I am extremely wary about getting out in public, but at the same time, I want to help small businesses get back on track. I guess I will only indulge in necessary shopping for the time being.”

