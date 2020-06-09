Type to search

Industry Updates

Does Your Restaurant Offer Takeout? It Better

Larry Aylward June 9, 2020
Share

If your restaurant didn’t open for drive-thru or takeout services during the lockdown, you might want to consider doing so — for the time being and maybe permanently.

According to a new study from Mountain View, Calif-based market researcher Piplsay, 49 percent of Americans want restaurants to provide drive-thru and take-out options for customers as the U.S. economy reopens during the pandemic.

Piplsay recently polled 21,388 Americans and also learned that 25 percent of Americans are comfortable dining in at restaurants. Most restauranteurs will probably agree that 25 percent isn’t going to cut it right now. Hence, the need to offer drive-thru and takeout options as well as delivery. And with more people getting accustomed to such online services, the demand for them will continue to grow, even when the pandemic is over.

In addition, Pipslay also found that 43 percent of Americans want businesses to sanitize high-touch surfaces and make masks and gloves mandatory for employees.

While many Americans are anxious to get out of their homes to be active again, there’s a portion that’s in no hurry to do so. Piplsay found that 31 percent of women and 21 percent of men don’t plan on getting back to regular activities anytime soon.

Here’s what some consumers had to say:

“Wearing masks and gloves at all times in public places can be one of the best precautions one can take. Of course, businesses also have to ensure less crowding to avoid unnecessary physical contact.”

“I am extremely wary about getting out in public, but at the same time, I want to help small businesses get back on track. I guess I will only indulge in necessary shopping for the time being.”

Click here to see Piplsay’s report.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

May E-commerce Sales Soared Through the Roof … of the Burj Khalifa
Retail & Food Best Practices Editors June 9, 2020
Open Letter: It’s Non-Essential Retail’s Turn Now
Retail & Food Best Practices Editors June 9, 2020
A Good Sign for Imports is a Good Sign for Retailers
Retail & Food Best Practices Editors June 8, 2020
Many Big Retailers See a Mall-Less Future
John Krukowski June 8, 2020

Related Stories

May E-commerce Sales Soared Through the Roof … of the Burj Khalifa
Open Letter: It’s Non-Essential Retail’s Turn Now
A Good Sign for Imports is a Good Sign for Retailers
Many Big Retailers See a Mall-Less Future
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900
Chicago, IL 60601

knighthousemedia.com

Phone:  312.676.1100

Fax:  312.676.1101

Our Other Brands

Construction Best Practices

Manufacturing Best Practices

Energy & Resources Best Practices

Supply Chain Best Practices

Archives
Retail & Food Best Practices
© 2019, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies to provide you with the best user experience. By using Retail & Food Best Practices, you accept our use of cookies.