Drinks Are Naturally Infused with Botanics

June 29, 2020
Jivati offers a “new generation of drinks,” which are naturally infused with botanics for a healthier lifestyle, according to the company.

The brand consists of sparkling water, hard seltzer and alkaline water “holistically essence” with botanicals, adaptogens, terpenes and flavonoids. The secret sauce in the fun and fruity flavors consist of different combinations of botanicals, adaptogens and terpenes to complement the formula and amplify benefits, the company says.

Jivati offers flavors like pear basil, acai lavender, mango ginger and cucumber lime.

