Dunkin’ Selling More Than Donuts

June 18, 2020
Dunkin’ has created its own face mask designs and is selling them to the public. The retailer said the face masks come in five “Dunkin’-ized designs and are a fun way to sprinkle some joy and rep your orange and pink pride while staying covered.” Made in the United States, the face masks are made from two-ply poly scuba cloth with a nose pleat for comfortable wear. Additionally, the masks come with a filter pocket, making it easy to insert and remove an added layer each time you use them. The masks are washable and reusable.

The masks will retail for $10 (plus applicable tax and shipping), with $3 of each purchase donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to support health and hunger relief for children in underserved communities.

Archives
Retail & Food Best Practices
