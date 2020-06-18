Dunkin’ Selling More Than Donuts

Dunkin’ has created its own face mask designs and is selling them to the public. The retailer said the face masks come in five “Dunkin’-ized designs and are a fun way to sprinkle some joy and rep your orange and pink pride while staying covered.” Made in the United States, the face masks are made from two-ply poly scuba cloth with a nose pleat for comfortable wear. Additionally, the masks come with a filter pocket, making it easy to insert and remove an added layer each time you use them. The masks are washable and reusable.

The masks will retail for $10 (plus applicable tax and shipping), with $3 of each purchase donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to support health and hunger relief for children in underserved communities.