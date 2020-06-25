Ecolab Rolls Out Program to Support Its Own Research in Regard to Cleaning Hotels and Eateries

If you want to make an impression about your cleaning efforts, let your customers know that you’re using hospital-grade disinfectants and third-party audits.

Your customers will be impressed that your business raised its cleaning protocols, according to recent research conducted by St. Paul, Minn.-based Ecolab, a hygiene and infection-prevention solutions and services company.

Hotel guests said they feel “extremely safe” knowing a hotel room is cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectants compared to leading consumer brands, according to May research by Ecolab. Sixty-six percent of foodservice customers said they feel “extremely” or “very safe” knowing a restaurant is cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectants.

The research also found that consumers feel safer knowing cleaning and disinfecting practices in a hotel or restaurant are verified by an external, independent auditor with cleaning expertise, particularly one with expertise cleaning and disinfecting hospitals.

In response to its research, Ecolab has developed a new program, Ecolab Science Certified, to support consumer confidence as people return to hotels and restaurants. The comprehensive solution includes hospital-grade disinfectants that are approved by the applicable regulatory authorities for use during the COVID-19 pandemic and a rigorous training program and auditing process, according to the company. It leverages insights from Ecolab’s 1,200 scientists, engineers and technical specialists, the company’s 50 years of experience supporting hospitals, and its partnerships with the world’s largest hospitality and foodservice brands.

“Through our research, we know consumers are looking for ways to feel confident as they make decisions on where to stay and dine in this new environment,” said Douglas M. Baker Jr., Ecolab’s chairman and CEO. “The Ecolab Science Certified program is our answer to help our customers meet the public’s heightened expectations for cleaner, safer consumer locations.”