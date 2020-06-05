Economists Were Way Off About Jobs, Which Was a Good Thing

The retail industry added 368,000 jobs in May.

As the coronavirus threat continues, 64 percent of Americans are very or extremely concerned about the economy.

That number is from market researcher McKinsey & Company, which has been monitoring consumer sentiment as part of its ongoing “COVID-19 U.S Consumer Pulse Survey.” McKinsey & Company surveyed consumers for this installment of its survey from May 18-24.

However, now that the casinos in Las Vegas are reopening, we are willing to place a bet that the number will be higher when McKinsey & Company surveys consumers again. We say this because the economy might be in better shape than most people believe — even economists.

We’re talking about Friday’s jobs report, of course. The headline in USA Today said it all: “Defying predictions of historic losses, economy gains 2.5M jobs and unemployment eases to 13.3% as businesses start to reopen amid COVID-19.”

The economy unexpectedly gained 2.5 million jobs in May. Economists predicted that eight million jobs would be lost. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist of Pantheon Macroeconomics, told USA Today that the “biggest payroll surprise in history” was likely due “to a wave of hidden rehiring.”

We’ll take it. We’ll take anything to gain optimism.

With the influx of jobs, the unemployment rate fell to 13.3 percent from April’s 14.7 percent, which was the highest since the Great you know what.

The good news for that leisure and hospitality represented almost half the jobs gained. Retail added 368,000 jobs following 2.3 million losses in April.

Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman told CNBC, “It seems the damage from the nationwide lockdown was not as severe or lasting as we feared a month ago.”

Let’s hope he’s right.

The U.S. economy still has a long way to go — a 13.3 percent unemployment rate is still pretty frightening.

The retail sector seems to be rebounding, but there are still a lot of unknowns. Will more people get up the nerve to go to dinner? Will more people be willing to spend money in general?

And what about more economic stimulus from the government if it’s needed? Well, apparently that’s in the works.

Despite all the questions and continued economic concern, the job report arrived like a gorgeous sunny and cloudless June day.