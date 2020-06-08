Finding the Peaks (and the Eeks) in the ‘6-Foot Economy’

Remember when shopping for groceries was a simple matter of finding which store offered the best deals or was the shortest drive from home? Ah, the good old days.

Today, of course, COVID-19 has reshuffled our priorities. That great deal in the deli department on a family-sized rotisserie chicken with two sides might not seem so great if the store or its employees seem a little sloppy in the hygiene department.

“The ability to deliver on health and safety efforts is now the most important aspect of the customer experience, and it will be for some time,” said Nick Mercurio, executive vice president and service line head of U.S. Channel Performance at Ipsos. The market research firm surveyed 2,000 U.S. consumers and conducted “thousands” of mystery shops across 45 major retail brands. (Just a thought: Does a mystery shopper’s job get a little easier when everyone in the store wears a face mask?)

“We found that 62 percent of shoppers would stop shopping at a retailer not taking health and safety seriously,” Mercurio reported. “Ensuring protections are in place to keep consumers safe, healthy and loyal in the 6-foot economy is the primary driver that inspired our inaugural ‘Consumer Health & Safety’ index.”

The Ipsos research found that a majority of consumers are still not yet eager to resume shopping at bricks-and-mortar food stores. And not without reason: Its mystery shoppers found a range of red flags at the 5,700 stores they surveilled, including:

Employees at 25 percent of the stores visited wore face coverings improperly or not at all inside the store.

Employees at 51 percent of stores were not wearing gloves inside the stores.

Seventy-seven percent of the stores did not provide any hand-sanitizing or hand-washing solution inside the entrance.

Sixty-four percent of the stores had no staff actively cleaning interior high-traffic areas, such as carts/baskets, counters, credit card readers, doors and demos.

Fifty-eight percent of the stores were not observed to be managing the number of customers entering stores.

Fortunately, Ipsos found some stars among the visited stores that looked to be doing a good job of keeping employees and patrons safe. At the top of the hygiene honor roll, Whole Foods Market, Costco Wholesale and Trader Joe’s “stood out among the crowd and offered superior performance implementing the health and safety measures of the new economy,” according to Ipsos.

“Consumer research conducted by Ipsos confirmed that active monitoring of traffic and guest occupancy is something consumers value significantly,” Ipsos said. “Trader Joe’s far surpasses all the other grocery retailers in this area, with 94 percent of stores visited actively managing this process at the entrance.”

That last finding is maybe not surprising, considering Trader Joe’s stores have long managed to keep their famous stuffed animals at least 6 feet away from kids’ sticky fingers.