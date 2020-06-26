Foot Locker Bringing Together Sneakerheads and Chefs and More

It’s a summer like no other because of the coronavirus, but that isn’t stopping Foot Locker from holdings its Summer Sizzle event — and seizing the chance to do a clever online event to enhance the customer experience.

“As seasons change, so does the sneakerhead flex,” the New York-based retailer said in a news release. “While summer usually brings cookouts, hoops in the driveway and poolside hangs with friends — this summer will undoubtedly be different — so Foot Locker is bringing the vibes to virtually celebrate the heat of the season like never before.”

In partnership with The Infatuation, a New York-based restaurant recommendation site, Foot Locker is hosting a virtual event on June 29 at 7 p.m. Eastern “to bring together sneakerheads, athletes, chefs and more” to talk everything from food to fitness. Hosted by The Infatuation’s co-founder, Andrew Steinthal, the live virtual event will feature professional basketball player Jordan Clarkson, Nike Master Trainer Kirsty Godso and Harlem chef JJ Johnson — each joining from the comfort of their own quarantined backyard BBQ.

Event attendees can participate in a live Q&A and sweepstakes to win a pair of the coveted Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Tie Dye.”

“Summer has always been the season to unwind and enjoy time with family and friends, and this year that looks a lot different,” said Richard McLeod, vice president of marketing for Foot Locker North America. “Whether you’re gathering virtually or in-person, we can still come together and celebrate the things we enjoy about summer. From the food to the games, and of course the kicks — treat yourself to something fresh this summer.”