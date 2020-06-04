For Lowe’s Canada, It’s 10 Million Plastic Bags and Counting

Chalk it up as a win for sustainability — and for Lowe’s Canada’s ecological efforts.

The Boucherville, Quebec-based home improvement retailer, which operates more than 470 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners in Canada, reported that in 2019 the customers of its Lowe’s, RONA and Reno-Depot corporate stores used 58 percent fewer plastic bags than in 2017.

That’s 10 million plastic bags and counting.

In 2018, Lowe’s, RONA and Reno-Depot began charging a small fee for plastic bags. Turned out that small fee — and consumers’ willingness to go a more sustainable route — has had a tremendous impact.

“At Lowe’s Canada, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, which includes decreasing the amount of waste from our operations going to landfills,” said Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, senior vice president of public affairs, asset protection and sustainable development at Lowe’s Canada, in a statement. “Two years after implementing these measures, we are proud to report that charging for plastic bags and spreading awareness across our stores has helped change our customers’ shopping habits.”

In addition, all profits from plastic bag charges are donated to the Nature Conservancy of Canada to support its conservation work across the country. Between June 2018 and December 2019, this amounted to more than $125,000.

“From salmon streams in New Brunswick, to the forests and rivers of Quebec, vital prairie grasslands, and mountains of the West, Nature Conservancy of Canada is working to protect the natural areas that support our plants, wildlife and communities. Nature Conservancy of Canada empowers people to safeguard the lands and waters that sustain life,” said Aaron Bilyea, chief marketing officer at Nature Conservancy of Canada. “We are grateful for the support of Lowe’s Canada. While deterring the use of plastic bags, Lowe’s Canada is also contributing directly to the work of the Nature Conservancy of Canada, helping us to continue to protect the species and natural spaces that Canadians love.”

Also, to keep providing customers with more eco-friendly ways to carry their purchases, Lowe’s Canada will introduce a new reusable bag at its stores in the fall. Profits from the sales of this new bag will also be given to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.