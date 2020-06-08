G Fuel Shoots for the Moon with New Flavor

G Fuel Energy Flavor has teamed with Chattanooga Bakery to introduce a new MoonPie flavor later this this month. West Babylon, N.Y.-based G Fuel said the new flavor, a combination of marshmallow, grahams and chocolate — just like the famous sweet snack from Chattanooga Bakery — is sugar-free and features antioxidants from 19 different fruit extracts. Each serving has 10 calories and contains 140 milligrams of caffeine, along with proprietary energy and focus complexes.

The flavor is aimed at gamers and claims to deliver increased energy, focus and improved reaction time.

“This is a super delicious and super-fun extension of the iconic MoonPie brand into the energy space,” said Tory Johnston, MoonPie’s vice president of sales and marketing.

G Fuel MoonPie will be available in serving tubs and limited-edition collectors boxes that come with a shaker cup.