Getting Your House in Order in the COVID-19 World

Let’s read between the lines from a recent report from Medallia Zingle, an experience management company that offers customer engagement solutions in the retail industry. The company, which has offices around the world, recently commissioned a research study of more than 1,000 U.S.-based consumers for its COVID-19 and the Future of Commerce Report.

A few things from the study jump out, and will surely get retailers thinking:

What the study found: 43% of consumers say it would greatly increase their likelihood of visiting a business if it were to proactively communicate its safety standards and processes, and another 39% said it would somewhat.

Reading between the lines: Clearly, many consumers want retailers to interact with them about their safety standards and processes. Are you interacting with them? Are you using all the tools in the toolbox to do so, from e-mails to social media? And is your business walking the talk inside its doors? Showing consumers what you’re doing in terms of safety standards and processes will make them feel more at ease about supporting your business.

What the study found: 45% of consumers say that their experiences with businesses that have added curbside pickup since COVID-19 have been a little rocky to poor.

Reading between the lines: Ouch! This number is way too high. If you’re having issues with curbside pickup, get your proverbial house in order. You’re blowing a prime opportunity to secure a steady stream of business, and curbside pickup is here to stay.

What the study found: 77% of consumers report that in the future the amount of in-person interaction required at a business will factor into their decision of whether or not they visit the business.

Reading between the lines: More consumers want contactless payment, contactless pickup, contactless delivery and contactless whatever. Nothing against you personally, contactless just makes them feel safer. If you need to improve in this area, don’t wait another day.