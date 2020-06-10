GOJO is Already Making Sanitizer Products 24/7. But it Has Found a Way to Make More

There’s good news for business establishments seeking — but possibly not finding — Purell products to use in their establishments.

Because of the increased demand, they’re going to make more. And they were already making more.

Akron, Ohio-based GOJO announced this week that it has purchased a 325,000-square-foot facility in Maple Heights, Ohio, to manufacture Purell Surface Spray, which was launched in 2016. The no-rinse, low-toxicity product can kill the coronavirus. GOJO said demand for the product has been “infinite” since the pandemic began. The $25 million facility will begin operations early next year.

GOJO also recently signed a lease agreement for a facility in Navarre, Ohio, which will be used for storage and distribution.

These two new facilities bring the company’s Ohio manufacturing facilities to four, including those in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and Wooster, Ohio. The company also has several manufacturing facilities in France. GOJO employs more than 2,500 employees around the world and expects to add at least 200 jobs with the two additional facilities.

GOJO has already been running its existing facilities 24/7 and working with suppliers to dramatically increase raw materials and component supplies. The company is producing more than two times the amount of sanitizer, soap, wipes and surface spray that it did before the pandemic began to make its products more available to reopening businesses that have upped their focus on cleanliness and hygiene.

“We believe the world will forever be changed by this pandemic, and we see this translating to a sustained increase in awareness of the importance of safe and effective hygiene practices,” said GOJO President and CEO Carey Jaros in a statement. “This will result in ongoing, heightened demand for our essential skincare and surface solutions.”