Type to search

Industry Updates

GOJO is Already Making Sanitizer Products 24/7. But it Has Found a Way to Make More

Larry Aylward June 10, 2020
Share

There’s good news for business establishments seeking — but possibly not finding — Purell products to use in their establishments.

Because of the increased demand, they’re going to make more. And they were already making more.

Akron, Ohio-based GOJO announced this week that it has purchased a 325,000-square-foot facility in Maple Heights, Ohio, to manufacture Purell Surface Spray, which was launched in 2016. The no-rinse, low-toxicity product can kill the coronavirus. GOJO said demand for the product has been “infinite” since the pandemic began. The $25 million facility will begin operations early next year.

GOJO also recently signed a lease agreement for a facility in Navarre, Ohio, which will be used for storage and distribution.

These two new facilities bring the company’s Ohio manufacturing facilities to four, including those in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and Wooster, Ohio. The company also has several manufacturing facilities in France. GOJO employs more than 2,500 employees around the world and expects to add at least 200 jobs with the two additional facilities.

GOJO has already been running its existing facilities 24/7 and working with suppliers to dramatically increase raw materials and component supplies. The company is producing more than two times the amount of sanitizer, soap, wipes and surface spray that it did before the pandemic began to make its products more available to reopening businesses that have upped their focus on cleanliness and hygiene.

“We believe the world will forever be changed by this pandemic, and we see this translating to a sustained increase in awareness of the importance of safe and effective hygiene practices,” said GOJO President and CEO Carey Jaros in a statement. “This will result in ongoing, heightened demand for our essential skincare and surface solutions.”

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Options and Opportunities for Hotel Owners in the Wake of COVID-19
By Nick Vasquez and Monika Lorenzo-Perez May 22, 2020
Disinfecting Wipes, Sprays Can Kill Coronavirus
May 21, 2020
Questions to Consider as Restaurants Reopen
Charlie Hopper May 19, 2020
Walmart CEO: Pandemic has Shown World that Supply Chain is a Lifeline
Retail & Food Best Practices Editors May 8, 2020

Related Stories

Options and Opportunities for Hotel Owners in the Wake of COVID-19
Disinfecting Wipes, Sprays Can Kill Coronavirus
Questions to Consider as Restaurants Reopen
Walmart CEO: Pandemic has Shown World that Supply Chain is a Lifeline
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900
Chicago, IL 60601

knighthousemedia.com

Phone:  312.676.1100

Fax:  312.676.1101

Our Other Brands

Construction Best Practices

Manufacturing Best Practices

Energy & Resources Best Practices

Supply Chain Best Practices

Archives
Retail & Food Best Practices
© 2019, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies to provide you with the best user experience. By using Retail & Food Best Practices, you accept our use of cookies.