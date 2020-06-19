Type to search

Industry Updates

Grocer Giant Eagle is Racking up the Lawsuits Over its Mask Policy

Larry Aylward June 19, 2020
Share

Pennsylvania requires retail employees and retail shoppers to wear masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. But the mandate has Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle in what’s getting to be a giant pickle.

Giant Eagle, which dominates the grocery scene in western Pennsylvania, is enforcing the state’s rule with an iron fist. Nobody is allowed in a store without a mask. Even beloved Pittsburgh Steelers football player Franco Harris would be run out of bounds if he wasn’t wearing a mask.

Herein lies the problem. Some of the people who are entering Giant Eagle without masks say they aren’t wearing them because of certain medical maladies, and that the state has exempted them because of their health issues.

But Giant Eagle is kicking them out of the stores anyway.

But the problem for Giant Eagle is that those non-mask wearing people are lining up to sue the retailer — and that line now is 30-deep. All of the plaintiffs claim that the supermarket chain is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. And some of the plaintiffs say Giant Eagle is treating them rudely while throwing them out.

Jeffrey Coulson, who filed a lawsuit, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he was dismissed from a store even though he pleaded with the store’s manager that he couldn’t wear a mask because of anxiety and allergies. He was told by the manager: “Too bad, so sad, you cannot enter the store without a mask,” according to his complaint.

The lawsuits contend that Giant Eagle has publicly stated that the company has “decided not to comply with the accommodation” of an exemption for people with medical conditions, according to the Post-Gazette.

The chain is taking a zero-tolerance policy because it feels it’s too easy for people to make up excuses to not wear masks, and that it doesn’t want to risk the safety of its employees and customers who are wearing masks.

“We believe these lawsuits have no merit,” Giant Eagle Spokesman Dick Roberts told the Post-Gazette. “At Giant Eagle, we are committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of our team members and guests, while creating a safe and comfortable environment for everyone.”

As lawyers always say on TV, “We’ll see how this plays out in court.” Then again, maybe folks will just settle for some Giant Eagle gift cards or freshly cut steaks.

Tags:
Previous Article
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900
Chicago, IL 60601

knighthousemedia.com

Phone:  312.676.1100

Fax:  312.676.1101

Our Other Brands

Construction Best Practices

Manufacturing Best Practices

Energy & Resources Best Practices

Supply Chain Best Practices

Archives
Retail & Food Best Practices
© 2020, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies to provide you with the best user experience. By using Retail & Food Best Practices, you accept our use of cookies.