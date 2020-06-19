Grocer Giant Eagle is Racking up the Lawsuits Over its Mask Policy

Pennsylvania requires retail employees and retail shoppers to wear masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. But the mandate has Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle in what’s getting to be a giant pickle.

Giant Eagle, which dominates the grocery scene in western Pennsylvania, is enforcing the state’s rule with an iron fist. Nobody is allowed in a store without a mask. Even beloved Pittsburgh Steelers football player Franco Harris would be run out of bounds if he wasn’t wearing a mask.

Herein lies the problem. Some of the people who are entering Giant Eagle without masks say they aren’t wearing them because of certain medical maladies, and that the state has exempted them because of their health issues.

But Giant Eagle is kicking them out of the stores anyway.

But the problem for Giant Eagle is that those non-mask wearing people are lining up to sue the retailer — and that line now is 30-deep. All of the plaintiffs claim that the supermarket chain is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. And some of the plaintiffs say Giant Eagle is treating them rudely while throwing them out.

Jeffrey Coulson, who filed a lawsuit, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he was dismissed from a store even though he pleaded with the store’s manager that he couldn’t wear a mask because of anxiety and allergies. He was told by the manager: “Too bad, so sad, you cannot enter the store without a mask,” according to his complaint.

The lawsuits contend that Giant Eagle has publicly stated that the company has “decided not to comply with the accommodation” of an exemption for people with medical conditions, according to the Post-Gazette.

The chain is taking a zero-tolerance policy because it feels it’s too easy for people to make up excuses to not wear masks, and that it doesn’t want to risk the safety of its employees and customers who are wearing masks.

“We believe these lawsuits have no merit,” Giant Eagle Spokesman Dick Roberts told the Post-Gazette. “At Giant Eagle, we are committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of our team members and guests, while creating a safe and comfortable environment for everyone.”

As lawyers always say on TV, “We’ll see how this plays out in court.” Then again, maybe folks will just settle for some Giant Eagle gift cards or freshly cut steaks.