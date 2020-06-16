Hats Off to the May Retail Sales Report

We were waiting with bated breath to hear the news — the retail sales report for May. We expected sales to go up, considering the economy has largely reopened, but “how much up” was anybody’s guess.

So when we heard the number, we breathed a sigh of relief (with masks on, of course).

Retail sales for May soared 17.7 percent in May from April, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, far more than the 8 percent that many economists expected. It was good news from the very bad news from April, when retail sales plunged 14.7 percent (a number revised from 16.4 percent). The April drop was the largest monthly decline in nearly three decades.

Considering that the nation’s economy began to reopen in May and is still reopening, retail sales had nowhere to go but up in May. But beating the expected number by double was a reason for optimism. The 17.7 percent gain, representing $485.5 billion, was the biggest on record. Retail sales had declined 8.3 percent in March when the pandemic took hold and businesses began to shutter.

But let’s keep it real. Despite the gain, May retail sales were down 6.1 percent from May 2019. Also, total sales for March through May were down 10.5 percent from the same period in 2019.

In Washington, the National Retail Federation took a guarded approach to the May sales number.

“Today’s sales report is very encouraging news at a time when we need to focus on what will happen as retail doors open once again,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said during a live interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box program Tuesday morning. “For a sick economy, there is no better medicine than retailers responding to consumers who are ready to safely return to stores. These sales numbers do not reflect the same strength we had going into the pandemic, but they certainly reflect the trajectory we need coming out of it.”

Shay stressed that it’s important to keep retail stores open for business in the event of a coronavirus surge, which is already occurring in some states. He said the essential retailers that remained open during the pandemic in March and April developed solutions that protect the safety of their customers and associates, and they are sharing those solutions to the benefit of store owners large and small in communities across the country.

NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said stimulus money and supplemental unemployment checks fueled spending in May driven by pent-up demand from two months of shutdowns.

“But full recovery is still a long way off. Comparisons against April have to be taken in context because April was a full month when almost everything that wasn’t deemed ‘essential’ was shut down,” Kleinhenz said in a statement. “Spending has improved considerably. but it’s still far below where it was a year ago. While the freefall in consumer confidence is over, unemployment remains high, and confidence is still at recession levels.”

While wallets are primed and increased foot traffic shows that consumers are returning to stores, Kleinhenz expects a roller-coaster ride going forward.

“What we need to look at is the trajectory of employment and the direction of the virus,” he added. “There’s hope for a turnaround in the economy in the third quarter. But if the virus has a reawakening, we’re going to see some serious situations for consumers.”

Kleinhenz cautioned that the reliability of May’s numbers could be questionable because stores in many areas remained closed and retailers were not in their offices to respond to the Census Bureau’s monthly survey of sales data.

NRF’s calculation of retail sales — which excludes automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants in order to focus on core retail — showed May was up 11 percent seasonally adjusted from April and up 1.7 percent unadjusted year-over-year. NRF’s monthly increase was lower than the Census Bureau’s because the categories NRF excludes were among those most affected by the shutdowns.

Every category of retail saw month-over-month gains, some of them dramatic, especially among retailers that had been mostly closed the month before, according to NRF. Specifics from key retail sectors during May include:

• Clothing and clothing accessory stores were up 188 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted but down 63.3 percent unadjusted year-over-year.

• Furniture and home furnishings stores were up 89.7 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted but down 23.2 percent unadjusted year-over-year.

• Sporting goods stores were up 88.2 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted and up 6 percent unadjusted year-over-year.

• Electronics and appliance stores were up 50.5 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted but down 30.9 percent unadjusted year-over-year.

• Building materials and garden supply stores were up 10.9 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted and up 10.8 percent unadjusted year-over-year.

• Online and other non-store sales were up 9 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted and up 25.3 percent unadjusted year-over-year.

• General merchandise stores were up 6 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted and up 1.6 percent unadjusted year-over-year.

• Grocery and beverage stores were up 2 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted and up 14.3 percent unadjusted year-over-year.

• Health and personal care stores were up 0.4 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted but down 12.6 percent unadjusted year-over-year.