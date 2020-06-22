Hostess Debuts 2 New Products

Hostess Brands has launched two new products: strawberry cheesecake-flavored Donettes and cream cheese coffee cakes. The Kansas City, Mo.-based brand also announced that its chocolate-frosted Donettes and powdered Donettes are now available in snack-friendly, on-the-go packaging.

The strawberry cheesecake-flavored Donettes feature a pink, strawberry-flavored cake donut with a thick, creamy icing. The cream cheese coffee cakes are made with real cream cheese in the batter and topped with a buttery sugar-crumb streusel.

“We are delighted to offer our consumers new flavors and ways to indulge in small moments of happiness throughout their day,” said Adam Lisook, brand director of Hostess Breakfast. “Hostess always strives to be a beacon of fun and joy in an otherwise hectic life. We hope these innovative new ways to enjoy some of our most beloved breakfast items help our consumers begin their day on a sweet note.”

Hostess said the new products and pack sizes are part of a “steady stream of food and flavor innovation” coming from the company.