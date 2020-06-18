How 7-Eleven is Making the Best of a Challenging Time

7-Eleven Inc. has canceled its in-store birthday celebration, also known as 7-Eleven Day, held on July 11 when the retailer gives away free Slurpees, its popular frozen drink.

You know why. COVID-19.

“At 7‑Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, franchisees and employees,” said 7‑Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right.”

Instead, the nation’s largest convenience retailer is giving a special birthday gift of $100,000 to buy one million meals to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.

“I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927,” Jarratt added.

There is also good news for 7-Eleven’s customers. The Irving, Texas-based retailer, which has more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, is still giving away free Slurpee drinks this summer. On July 1, 7Rewards loyalty app members (there are 33 million of them), will receive one free medium Slurpee coupon in their accounts. The personalized offer is redeemable the entire month of July, allowing customers the opportunity to treat themselves when it’s convenient for them, while helping 7-Eleven and its customers practice physical distancing in stores.

“For nearly two decades, July 11 has been the busiest day of the year for 7‑Eleven stores as millions of customers visit us to kick off summer with their favorite frozen drink” Jarratt said. “But this year, we have to make changes for the greater good. I hope you’ll join us for the in-person party next year.”