How Hyatt is Going Beyond Cleaning to Enhance Hotel Experience

As an extension of its recently announced Global Care and Cleanliness Commitment, Hyatt Hotels Corp. said it’s collaborating with medical experts from the Cleveland Clinic among other trusted medical and industry advisors to fine-tune reopening and operating procedures such as colleague reorientations, enhanced cleaning and safety protocols, and having a hygiene and well-being leader at every property.

“Over the past few months we have been intensively engaging with and listening to guests and colleagues, and we are implementing new offerings with their safety and well-being in mind,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Chicago-based Hyatt. “While the most important element of opening our doors is doing it safely, we have gone beyond cleaning to advance care across the entire hotel experience to proudly and confidently welcome back our guests, World of Hyatt loyalty members and colleagues.”

Hyatt said it’s giving guests and members greater control of their hotel journey and focusing on a more holistic sense of well-being from pre-arrival to checkout and beyond. Hyatt said it’s reimagining places and spaces to make social distancing not feel that way, striking the right balance of connection and space.

Hyatt said its true fulfillment of its purpose of care is well-being. Through a new, exclusive collaboration with online healthcare company Headspace, the hotel chain said guests, members and colleagues may access mindfulness exercises, guided meditations and sleep content via the World of Hyatt app either on in-room TVs or on the road.

Guests can also enjoy enhanced fitness and well-being amenities in-room at some hotels, such as Exhale on Demand TV content, fitness equipment delivered to the guestroom (bikes, treadmills, weights), or spa kits and treatments available for delivery. In some cases, hotels have created outdoor workout spaces.

Hyatt is also working to roll out enhanced digital amenities through the World of Hyatt app that will give guests more control over how they connect with Hyatt. The new features, available in select markets and rolling out on an ongoing basis, will allow guests to manage preferences like scheduling housekeeping, choosing between pick-up or knock-and-go food orders, mobile key entry, contactless check-in and checkout, and more.

Hyatt said it is also reimagining dining offerings in unique spaces like private dining in a premium suite or creating meals in private garden suites. Hotels are experimenting with new food and beverage offerings such as individual buffet-style meals that are curated and proportioned for each dining table.

For meetings and events, Hyatt hotels are exploring audio-visual technology that will help offer customers hybrid meeting options — on-property and remote — for large-sale events with social distancing in mind.

In response to COVID-19, Hyatt said it has also “reimagined the colleague journey” to include new work procedures, colleague resources and reorientations in an effort to ensure colleagues’ safety and well-being. Daily colleague surveys have been introduced to measure colleague comfort and well-being, enabling hotel leaders to address opportunities, make necessary adjustments and meet colleagues’ needs in real time.

For more information on Hyatt’s enhanced cleanliness protocols and reimagined experiences, visit hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.