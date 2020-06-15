How Restaurants Can Drive Sales During COVID-19 Through SEO

The rise of social distancing and the inevitable need for safety measures to be put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic significantly shifted the way the foodservice industry once operated. It also entirely transformed the way consumers dine with their favorite restaurants. Long gone are the days of sitting near other patrons, filling every seat at the restaurant and touching the same menus. Now, restaurants must focus on adhering to strict safety protocols, limiting their capacity and offering new services, such as contact-free delivery.

As consumers continue to search online to gather more information on their favorite restaurant’s current operations before venturing out to a physical location, many enterprise brands have transitioned their focus on enhancing their digital footprint. This includes improving their local presence across all their locations and updating local SEO keywords to better rank for new social distancing nomenclature.

To help restaurants better understand what consumers are searching for and which terms they should be aware of, we’ve compiled some of the latest local marketing trends that restaurants can leverage to reach customers in the moments that matter.

Popular Restaurant Search Terms During COVID-19

Food safety regulations have been understandably updated to prevent the spread of COVID-19, resulting in an almost entirely different business model for foodservice businesses. While many restaurants are able to offer in-person dining at a limited capacity in states lifting stay-at-home orders, others still are relying solely on offering takeout, curbside pickup or delivery. To reduce overhead costs, some restaurants have limited their hours of operations while others have been forced to close permanently.

As consumers continue to seek convenient local food options, it comes as no surprise that Google Trends reported a significant spike in “takeout,” “drive-thru” and “delivery” related keyword phrases. In fact, Google reported a 285 percent increase in the term “takeout” across the U.S. since the beginning of March.

Restaurant business models will continue to evolve, surfacing the need to maintain accurate information on both local listings and local pages updated. Google My Business (GMB) recently changed its guidelines to help local businesses effectively communicate temporary closures and alternative services.

At the start of the pandemic, Google temporarily allowed minor business name changes in GMB. Local businesses could then include keywords specifying unique or limited service offerings with no penalty. Google has since made new attributes available for restaurants providing such offerings, including curbside pickup, no-contact delivery and dine-in to better convey unique services available, which can be configured via Google Food integration.

Another tool Google is offering to help businesses effectively communicate updates with customers are COVID-19 GMB posts, which allow restaurants to better share their specialty hours and dine-in options or takeout, delivery and drive-thru only services. COVID-19 Posts also stays up longer on GMB profiles than other post types, enabling businesses to showcase COVID-19 announcements to their customers for an extended period of time.

Local SEO Updates to Make During COVID-19

Once GMB listings have been updated thoroughly to accurately reflect new business models, the next step is to update on-page SEO elements on local landing pages by making adjustments to title tags, meta description tags and header H1 tags. These updates will communicate to customers whether your location is open, hours of operation and services offered, while simultaneously boosting SEO signals for search queries such as “restaurant takeout near me” or “drive-thru near me.” Both GMB listing changes and SEO signal updates on local landing pages can give restaurants a substantial boost for search queries, reduce customer inquiries and help your listings dominate the local pack.

As many states begin the preliminary reopening phases, it will become more critical to keep GMB listings and local SEO strategies up-to-date and as informative as possible.

The Perfect Recipe to be More Visible

Using the local SEO tips above, restaurants can improve the visibility of their offerings as well as — and most importantly — help customers navigate the months ahead. By continuing to nurture the trust of its customers and employees through clear and effective communication, restaurants can drive sales, increase brand loyalty and remain competitive during and post-pandemic.

Marshall Nyman is account director for Rio SEO, a San Diego-based company that provides management and local search marketing solutions on a global scale.