It’s Not Prime Day, But Amazon’s Summer Sale Will Help

Amazon is holding a Summer Sale on June 22 to help retailers move excess inventory.

Turns out there will be a big Amazon sale this summer — just not as big as Amazon Prime Day.

In an effort to assist its sellers whose sales have been impacted by the coronavirus, Amazon will hold a “Summer Sale” on June 22, according to several reports. In March, Amazon told sellers that it would “temporarily prioritize” medical supplies and other essential products in response to the increase in demand for such products from the coronavirus outbreak. Obviously, non-essential sellers were impacted by the move.

The Seattle-based online retailer, which also operates Whole Foods Market and other grocery stores, usually holds its annual Prime Day in July. But word is that Amazon is moving Prime Day to September because of the pandemic.

According to CNBC, Amazon sent a notice to its sellers on June 2 telling them that it’s hosting a “Fashion Summer Sale Event” on June 22. The notice, which CNBC obtained, said that participation in the promotional event is by “invitation only” and it’s expected to run anywhere from seven to 10 days.

“We are having the Biggest Summer Sale event to drive excitement and jump-start sales,” the notice states, according to CNBC. “To drive customer engagement, we are asking for your participation.” Amazon has asked sellers to submit deals for items with a discount of at least 30 percent, the report noted.

An Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business, that “The Big Style Sale” will “include seasonally relevant deals from both established and smaller fashion brands.”

While several names for the event have been tossed about, the working title for the event is the “Biggest Sale in the Sky,” CNBC reported.

There’s no doubt that some Amazon sellers have extra inventory, and Amazon wants to help them move it.