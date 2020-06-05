Type to search

J.C. Penney Would Like to be Around Another 118 Years

Retail & Food Best Practices Editors June 5, 2020
Despite a bankruptcy, J. C. Penney Co. CEO Jill Soltau vowed that the embattled retailer will continue to take actions to build on its more than 100-year-history.

Last week, J.C. Penney announced the list of the 154 stores it plans to close this summer, with store closing sales kicking off June 12. Founded in 1902, the Plano, Texas-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 15. It has reopened about 500 of its 860 locations. But that number will drop to 706 after the closings, which will last several months.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” Soltau said in a statement.

J.C. Penny plans to focus resources on its strongest stores and e-commerce store, jcp.com.

“We will remain one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers as we continue to operate a majority of our stores and jcp.com to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want,” Soltau added.

The list of 154 stores that will begin closing sales can be found on the J.C. Penney blog

