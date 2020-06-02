Jack Daniel’s Rolls Out Canned Cocktails

The Jack Daniel Distillery introduces the new Jack Daniel’s Canned Cocktails series featuring Jack & Seltzer; Jack & Cola; and Jack, Honey & Lemonade. All are available in select markets beginning this month.

Each cocktail is made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. Jack & Cola and Jack, Honey & Lemonade are 7 percent alcohol by volume (ABV), and Jack and Seltzer is 5 percent ABV with 0 carbs and 97 calories.

“We are always listening to our friends, and these new canned cocktails will be a convenient and refreshing way for them to enjoy our Tennessee Whiskey with a selection of wonderful flavors,” said Lisa Hunter, Jack Daniel’s flavors brand drector.

The retail price for a four-pack of 12-ounce cans is $12.99 and single cans cost $3.99.