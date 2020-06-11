Type to search

Just in Time for Summer: Three New Canned Cocktails

June 11, 2020
Two Chicks has introduced three sparkling cocktails to its existing line-up: Sparkling Vodka CuTea, Sparkling New Fashioned and Sparkling Apple Gimlet. Each cocktail is a real cocktail, spirit-based with natural essences of fruit and botanicals, according to the company.

Sparkling Vodka CuTea features vodka with peach, cucumber tea and thyme. Sparkling New Fashioned contains whiskey, spicy ginger and orange. Sparkling Apple Gimlet contains gin, apple and cucumber.

All Two Chicks Cocktails are gluten-free, low alcohol (5 percent) and less than 100 calories per serving.

Founded, owned and run by women, Two Chicks said it aims to inspire people to connect over cocktails, celebrate inclusivity and champion positive energy. Founder Meghan Hanna and CEO Linda Cash head up a team of women dedicated to giving consumers what they want — a premium spirit-based cocktail that is convenient for any social gathering.

