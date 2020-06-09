Type to search

Just When You Thought You’ve Seen Every Chip Flavor …

Retail & Food Best Practices Editors June 9, 2020
Question: What do you get when you cross Wendy’s and Pringles?

Answer: Pringles Wendy’s Baconator Chips.

That’s right. Fast-food giant Wendy’s, known for its Baconator, and Pringles, known for its stackable snack chips, have teamed up for the new offering, which is being test marketed.

The Baconator burger contains two beef patties, six pieces of Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, mayonnaise and American cheese between a bun. We assume the new chips are bursting with flavor.

A photo of the chips, pictured here, has been circulating online. It was taken by someone who saw the chips at a Wisconsin grocery store and was posted on Instagram.

