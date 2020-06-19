Type to search

Kohl's Adds to Kohl's Care Collection

June 19, 2020
Kohl’s has released its newest Kohl’s Cares collection, featuring Little Golden Books story collections and coordinating plush. The new Kohl’s Cares collection includes four picture books, each featuring three Little Golden Books stories:

• “The Animal Series” with coordinating Poky Puppy Plush.

• “My Little… Series”  with coordinating Dino Plush.

• “I’m A… Series” with coordinating Unicorn Plush.

• “How Do… Series” with coordinating Lion Cub Plush.

Available now for a limited time while supplies last at all Kohl’s stores nationwide and on Kohls.com, each item is priced at $5. Menomonee, Wis.-based Kohl’s said the collection allows families to make new cherished memories together while giving back, with 100% of Kohl’s net profit benefiting nonprofit organizations that improve the health and wellness of children and families nationwide.

Little Golden Books are published by Random House Children’s Books, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

