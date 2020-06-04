Let the Progress and Healing Begin

“These guys ruined it. They make black men look bad.”

That’s what Isaiah Brown, an African-American who lives in Atlanta, told The Atlanta-Journal Constitution (AJC) after looters marred a peaceful protest march this week in the city. Like many people across the country, the peaceful marchers gathered to protest the horrid death of George Floyd. But like many places across the country, looting and violence broke out.

Brown tried to stop the looting of a Foot Locker, even batting stolen goods out of the hands of looters, according to the AJC. He was angry and disgusted with their actions and moved to do something about it. He’s lucky he wasn’t hurt. I admire his courage.

But let’s get something straight here. Black men weren’t the only people looting and vandalizing across the country. So were whites and other people of color. Looters come from all walks. And they make us all look bad.

Retailers didn’t need this, though, from anybody. Not after coming off several weeks of lost business because of the coronavirus lockdown. Even retailers that weren’t ransacked had to close their doors for several days at the risk of being ransacked.

Many of us have watched videos on our phones and the nightly news of the looters in action, as they stole the show from the peaceful protesters and found themselves in the spotlight on the six o’clock news. And we have all asked ourselves: Why?

There are many reasons, experts say: They are acting out against the system, which they consider corrupt. They are stealing things they can’t afford to buy, and somehow have convinced themselves that it’s OK to do so because society has treated them unfairly. And they are stealing and vandalizing because … well … they are just shameless people.

“Defacing, looting and plundering businesses, whether viewed as a direct outgrowth of fury or an opportunistic act of vandalism and theft, impedes progress and healing,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation, in a statement earlier this week.

Well said, Mr. Shay, but I’ll take it a step further: Defacing, looting and plundering businesses are sinful acts — and crimes. And the people who did these crimes have hampered lives of small retail owners just trying to make a living in this world.

“This looting has made it even harder for us,” Asif Raza, the owner of Star Sub in Chicago, which was looted and vandalized, told ABC News. “There was already very little business, so we are just trying to survive.”

We grieve for George Floyd and his family over his senseless death, and we are angry over continued racial injustice. But as Shay said, the fallout from Floyd’s death — the defacing, the looting, the plundering — has only hampered progress and healing that is so badly needed.

That said, I want to end on this note.

Two Philadelphia ShopRite supermarkets, located in low-income neighborhoods that were formerly food deserts, were forced to close and turn away customers this week because of severe vandalism and looting. But on Wednesday, the Share Food Program, a nonprofit organization serving a regional network of community organizations engaged in food distribution, partnered with the owner of the two supermarkets, Jeff Brown, to distribute free food to neighbors in need, especially those with no transportation.

The giveaway of milk, butter, meat, vegetables and fruits was a welcome relief because the people in the neighborhood had nowhere else to go for fresh food, according to WPVI, a Philadelphia television station.

That’s progress. That’s healing.