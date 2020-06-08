Many Big Retailers See a Mall-Less Future

Retailers are well aware that shoppers are in no hurry to return to this.

Nordstrom is known for its high-end department stores, but did you know Nordstrom Rack stores today outnumber its full-line stores by about two to one? That’s part of a retail trend that has developed over many years, but with today’s consumers concerned about their health and safety, it’s only likely to accelerate.

In a recent article, Business Insider reported that many major retailers see the future in stand-alone or strip mall stores and away from enclosed malls. As long as the weather is good, many consumers would rather wait outside in six-foot-spaced lines than contend with crowds in a covered mall. Plus, it’s easier for retailers to offer curbside service at stores not attached to a mall.

“As you can imagine, stores that are in malls are harder to get people to shop at,” Katrina O’Connell, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Gap Inc., was quoted in the article as saying.

It seems COVID-19 is accelerating a “mall is dead” trend that has been a concern among retailers for many years. Large anchor stores continue to struggle, which of course impacts their smaller neighbors at the mall.

As for Nordstrom, the retailer recently announced the closing of 16 full-line stores and said it doesn’t even think of itself as a mall brand anymore. However, “We didn’t announce any store closings for Rack stores. Our Rack stores are very profitable,” CEO Erik Nordstrom said. “Almost all of them are in non-mall locations. They have shorter leases. We’re able to, when those leases come up, usually move around to either invest in that building again or relocate to a better situation.”

A retailer’s options are more limited in a mall environment, where large department stores don’t have the luxury of simply lifting anchor and moving to a more profitable spot.