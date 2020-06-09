May E-commerce Sales Soared Through the Roof … of the Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the tallest building in the world — and a strong metaphor for worldwide e-commerce sales.

Global e-commerce sales soared 81 percent in May when compared to May 2019, with certain sectors experiencing triple-digit year-on-year growth, according to an analysis by ACI Worldwide of hundreds of millions of e-commerce transactions from global merchants. The growth was primarily driven by sportswear and sporting goods (216 percent), retail specific to housewares and DIY supplies (190 percent), and gaming (84 percent).

The sustained increase in e-commerce transaction volumes reflects a further full month of wide-ranging COVID-19-related restrictions, with consumers opting for online and click-and-collect channels over bricks-and-mortar stores, according to ACI Worldwide.

However, the easing of lockdown restrictions in many countries is reflected in certain sectors that until now have experienced the biggest boost — gaming purchases were up 126 percent over the previous year in April, compared to 84 percent in May, while electronics were up only 32 percent in the past month after having been up more than 55 percent in April. Sectors that have been most negatively impacted showed a slight recovery in May — travel was down 91 percent in April, while in May improved slightly to 73 percent lower than the same period last year.

“While many of the trends in e-commerce purchasing behavior that emerged in March and April have continued, we are starting to see the impact that the gradual easing of restrictions is having on retail activity,” said Debbie Guerra, executive vice president of ACI Worldwide, a universal payments company that powers electronic payments for more than 6,000 organizations around the world. “People working from home are now set up, and we see spending shifting from home office supplies back toward consumer goods like sporting goods and home improvements.”

Fraud attempt rates for May were at 3.4 percent, down from 5.3 percent and 4.4 percent in March and April, according to ACI Worldwide. However, the average ticket price of attempted fraud increased by $18, driven by electronics and retail goods.

“The vigilance and adaptability displayed by merchants as they evolve their fraud strategies in light of COVID-19 appears to have been rewarded by decreasing fraud rates,” Guerra noted.

ACI Worldwide offers these tips for merchants to maintain security and deliver to customers during the COVID-19 crisis:

Maintain security and deliver a great customer experience, as consumer purchasing behavior — both genuine and fraudulent — has changed.

Use customer profiling and time-on-file techniques to maintain the customer experience for valued customers and ensure good transactions are still accepted.

Expect an increase in “friendly fraud” chargebacks as a result of growing financial difficulties among consumers. Friendly fraud occurs when a cardholder receives goods but denies making a purchase or a family member makes purchase without cardholder approval.

Monitor systems and update as necessary. Business intelligence tools and real-time monitoring lead to immediate decisions and responses. Employ rapid access to fraud intelligence to inform rules changes in real time.