NETUNO USA Launches Gourmet Shrimp Meal Line

Thai coconut curry is one of three flavors in the line, and more are slated to come.

NETUNO USA, a supplier of high-quality premium seafood items, has launched an exclusive brand of gourmet shrimp meals for the retail arena called Sauté ‘n Serve. Crafted by American and European chefs, the products in the line are handmade in a state-of-the-art Vietnamese facility under the strictest food-safety requirements, according to the company.

“We wanted to offer consumers a gourmet assortment of global flavors made from a vast array of ingredients,” said Luciano Bonaldo, president of NETUNO USA. “It is a long-term move for our company, with restaurant quality once again at the heart of our product development, this time for the home chef.”

The line is already grabbing the attention of industry leaders, winning the National Restaurant Association’s Food & Beverage Innovations (FABI) Award in 2019 and announced as a finalist for best new product in the 2020 Seafood Expo New Product Showcase earliest this month.

NETUNO USA developed the line’s products using only ASC-certified sustainable shrimp and all-natural ingredients with no preservatives and no GMOs. Three flavors offer a sample of global tastes from etouffee, scampi and Thai coconut curry. More flavors and protein options are in development and estimated to launch later this year.

With 4 ounces of shrimp in every 10-ounce meal and a cooking time of under 10 minutes, Sauté ‘n Serve is an excellent solution for those looking to prepare a quick and healthy meal at home, according to NETUNO USA. All flavors pair well with a choice of rice, pasta or a baguette. For low-carb options, the company recommends zucchini noodles, cauliflower rice or assorted vegetables.

Sauté ‘n Serve for foodservice is also available and offered in five different flavors, with the possibility to develop custom flavor solutions for any business.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based NETUNO, which began in 1993, said it is devoted to producing the highest-quality frozen seafood in the market, while maintaining a strong commitment to sourcing from sustainable fisheries and using commercially responsible practices by monitoring fish stock, reducing by-catch and minimizing waste and energy.