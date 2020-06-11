Now Consumers Will be Able to Buy Face Masks From a Vending Machine

Consider this a sign of times in the retail world.

Hudson, an East Rutherford, N.J.-based travel retail experience company with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, is introducing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) vending machines and a custom-designed line of health and safety offerings sourced and manufactured in the United States.

The vending machines will be introduced to a few leading airport destinations across North America in late June. By the end of the summer, Hudson plans to introduce vending machines in 27 of the nation’s airports.

The machines will be located in pre-security locations, offering a convenient and seamless shopping experience for travelers and essential airport workers, who may have forgotten their PPE at home or are looking for additional ways to keep themselves and their families healthy and safe, according to Hudson.

Each vending machine will be stocked with a variety of essential products, which can be purchased with a credit card, allowing for a 24/7 retailing experience. A vending machine’s touchscreen will be sealed with an anti-microbial shield that eliminates germs on the surface for three to four months before replacement, and social distancing floor decals around the machine will be used to maintain crowd control.

“With the gradual return of passengers to airports across North America following COVID-19, we’re noticing a behavioral change in travelers which puts health and safety at the forefront of the travel experience,” said Brian Quinn, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Hudson. “To meet these expectations, we’ve developed an extensive product offering as part of our PPE vending machines that delivers traditional and technology-focused health and safety options.”

Available products include:

• Individual and bulk-packaged face masks, including disposable, KN95, and cloth options.

• Individual 2-ounce and 4-ounce hand sanitizers and bulk hand sanitizer wipes.

• All-in-one hygiene kits.

• Nitrile gloves and multi-use thermometers.

• Portable and rechargeable UV-C sanitizers for mobile devices and personal items.

• In certain airports, travelers will also be able to purchase name-brand electronics and travel essentials from the vending machines, including charging cables and wireless headphones.