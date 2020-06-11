Shaking My Head About CrossFit, The WHO and Arbitrary Decision-making Related to COVID-19

Today is Friday, and I shouldn’t have such a troubled mind. But I’m worked up about a few things.

Three things, in particular.

First, I’m fired up about Greg Glassman, the founder and CEO of the branded fitness regimen CrossFit, who announced he has “retired.” Yeah, right. Let’s put it this way: Glassman had to go.

He’s the dope who had to open his mouth and say he was “not mourning for George Floyd” and even asked, “Can you tell me why I should mourn for him?” Glassman, who made national news with his views, also had the audacity to connect the backlash created by the death of Floyd to the COVID-19 crisis. He called it “FLOYD-19” on Twitter.

Of course, after later being called out for his inane remarks, he played the I-should-have-been-more-sensitive card. Do you think?

Is Glassman a racist? I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt that he’s not. But he might just be the type of person (we all know them) who just has to get his words in about something/anything to stoke controversy, and now his words have come back to bite him and the people who work for him.

CrossFit will take a hit because of Glassman’s remarks. That’s why he “retired.”

There are many lessons to be learned here about Glassman’s behavior for retailers from all walks. I think you can figure them out so you don’t risk your business — and all the people involved with it.

OK, onto the next thing that’s bothering me.

Earlier this week, the head of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, Maria Van Kerkhove, said data proved that people who have COVID-19 but are asymptomatic will unlikely transmit the disease to other people.

I was stunned (for the better) when I heard this news. It was a game changer, especially in regard to the economy rebounding. It’s been said that nearly 50 percent of people with COVID-19 are asymptomatic, which is why so many people are afraid to get the disease. But if the people who don’t know they have it can’t infect someone else, then there will be a lot fewer people worried about going out to eat, to the bowling alley, to the movies, to the mall — you get the picture.

But the next day, Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the WHO’s Van Kerkhove was way off base and that her assessment was BS.

We can make two assumptions: One, Van Kerkhove will not be sending Fauci a Christmas card after being called out by him. Two, the world’s top infectious disease leaders aren’t on the same page and continue to contradict one another. So what are consumers supposed to believe?

We can’t have such turmoil at the top, not when there’s so much at risk — from getting the disease to continued harm to the economy.

The last thing bothering me is a statement from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), who said this week: “We’ve really encouraged every business that has had people working from home to continue to do that. I think it is the safest thing.”

Meanwhile, the downtown businesses in Ohio’s and America’s cities continue to be ghost towns with little retail activity. In Ohio, it’s now OK to go out to eat, to go to the department store, etc., as long as retailers take the necessary safety precautions, which most seem to be doing.

So why is it not OK to go back to the office if the office is also taking the same safety precautions? Then those people can go out to lunch and do some shopping on their lunch breaks and provide a lifeline to the retailers that are hanging on for their dear lives. In addition, a lot of people want to get back to their offices because their businesses function so much better when people are in the office.

So many political decisions in Ohio and other states seem to be so arbitrary. It’s OK to get on a crowded airplane (I did so a few weeks ago), but it’s not OK for an office of five to 10 people — who are wearing masks and keeping a safe distance from each other — to go back to work.

Shaking my head …