Opinion: Give Starbucks Credit for Cleaning up Its Own Mess

Starbucks released this graphic along with a statement to support the end of systematic racism.

Starbucks calls its largest cup of coffee the “Trenta.” It comes in at a whopping 31 ounces.

A few days ago, Starbucks spilled that big cup of mocha all over its proverbial self and created one heckuva mess.

Apparently, Starbucks’ employees around the country requested to wear apparel in support of Black Lives Matter in the wake of George Floyd’s brutal and tragic death, which has led to an intense, purposeful and mostly peaceful call to end racial injustice in the U.S. But Starbucks’ brass apparently poured cold coffee on any idea of employees doing so and referred to its long-standing policy of employees wearing clothing and accessories that don’t “advocate a political, religious or personal issue.”

According to Buzzfeed News, Starbucks’ management said that “wearing clothing and accessories highlighting Black Lives Matter could be misunderstood and potentially incite violence.”

The national media picked up on the story, as did social media. The hashtag “#BoycottStarbucks,” was trending on Twitter.

To be fair, Starbucks has always been known for being racially inclusive and supporting human rights, such as LGBTQ, perhaps more than other retailers. So its decision to prevent employees from supporting Black Lives Matter didn’t make much sense.

I understand Starbucks’ initial reaction — to a point. Starbucks just didn’t want any trouble, especially in regard to violence. Who knows how some people might react?

But now is the time to stay strong and not back down from those people who still think that three words — Black Lives Matter — is some sort of threat. We can only hope that someday soon they will understand that Black Lives Matter is about hope and acceptance.

The good news for Starbucks is that it reversed course on Friday and said it would allow employees to wear apparel in support of Black Lives Matter. And the retailer also announced it was introducing 250,000 specialty shirts of its own to support the cause.

A lot of people will say Starbucks succumbed to public pressure to save itself from further dwindling sales caused by the coronavirus. The last thing the company needs right now is a boycott.

Considering Starbucks’ past support for human rights, I’m giving the retailer a pass. It righted a wrong decision and recognized it — and quickly cleaned up its own mess.

In a statement released Friday, Starbucks said: “Black lives matter and Starbucks is committed to doing our part in ending systemic racism.”

The past few weeks, many retailers have donated time and money to combat racial injustice. It’s wonderful to see. But it’s important to keep the pedal to the metal, not just for a few months, but perpetually.