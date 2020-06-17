Presto Launches Referral Program for Free Contactless Dining Kit

Type to search

June 17, 2020

Presto, which offers a digital platform for the foodservice and restaurant industries, has launched a referral program for its free Contactless Dining Kit. The program — called Presto Preferred Partner Program — provides an easy mechanism for existing customers, industry influencers, restaurant suppliers and consumers to recommend new restaurants.

The Presto Contactless Dining Kit is free to restaurants of all sizes and categories, and allows guests to use their personal mobile devices to scan NFC tags and QR codes, view the complete menu, place orders and pay with their phone at the table — without the need for touching any foreign surface or any contact with people outside of their dining party.

Referrals through this program can be submitted at presto.com/partner-program. Once a referral is submitted, the restaurant gets an invitation to order a Contactless Dining Kit. If they “go live” with the kit and meet the minimum agreement requirements for a 90-day period, the referring individual (or entity) gets a $300 cash reward.

 “The free Contactless Dining Kit is already helping many restaurants reopen with confidence during these difficult times,” says Rajat Suri, founder and CEO of Redwood City, Calif.-based Presto.

