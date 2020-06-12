‘Seismic Changes’ Coming to the Supply Chain

There’s good news and bad news about the supply chain, according to Procurious, a Boston-based online business network for supply chain and procurement leaders.

The bad news? Ninety-seven percent of the more than 600 professionals surveyed experienced a supply chain disruption related to COVID-19, according to Procurious’ How Now? Supply Chain Confidence Index .

The good news? The survey revealed the majority (73 percent) of organizations are now planning major shifts in supply chain and procurement strategy post-pandemic, including supply base expansion (38 percent), reductions in supply chain globalization (34 percent) and increases to inventory levels (21 percent).

In other words, they are doing something about their supply chain dilemmas.

“We expect to see seismic strategy changes in the months ahead that fundamentally alter the makeup of global supply chains,” said Tania Seary, founding chairman and CEO of Procurious. “For decades, low-cost country sourcing and offshoring was the foundation of global supply chains. The pandemic has many executives considering reducing globalization — and for good reason. But these changes won’t come easy.”

When asked where COVID-19 had the biggest single impact on their supply chains those surveyed said:

31 percent: Decreased demand for products and services.

26 percent: Lack of available supply due to production downtime and shutdowns.

21 percent: Logistics and transportation slowdowns and delays.

Reflecting on lessons learned, 39 percent of those surveyed said they were blinded by a lack of supplier and geographic risk, and 29 percent said they didn’t understand the upstream supply chains of their suppliers. Fifty-nine percent of respondents believe the Fortune 500 should reduce globalization by localizing supply chains and bringing manufacturing back home.

Uncertainty around when the disruption will peak continues to loom, Procurious learned. While 34 percent of business leaders believe the worst has come and gone, nearly half believe the peak impact will occur within the next six months.

“The message from frontline practitioners is that the end to these supply chain disruptions is not near. Most professionals believe the crisis will peak in or after June,” Seary said.

As a result, supply chain and procurement teams will continue to play a key role in recovery and resiliency initiatives, Procurious noted in the study. During the crisis, 40 percent of respondents said their recommendations were solicited more than usual internally, and 22 percent said they now have a seat at the executive table.

“We found that most practitioners stepped up in a big way and responded effectively to a crisis that literally brought the world to a halt,” Seary said. “The spotlight on performance will lead to increases in budgets, tech investments and board-level involvement, and create new opportunities for practitioners to make their mark at the executive level.”

Analyzing employment trends, Procurious found that 20 percent of supply chain and procurement departments experienced job cuts, and 23 percent of departments were forced to take pay cuts. However, go-forward job confidence remains high. On a scale of 1 to 5, weighted job confidence for the next 12 months is a 3.96, meaning employees are more confident than not.

The full report can be downloaded here.