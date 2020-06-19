Small Retailers Damaged by Riots Can Turn to Clearinghouse for Help

A California-based company that specializes in glass restoration tool manufacturing has launched an online clearinghouse to connect Main Street small business owners with volunteer service professionals to provide free repairs and restoration services for their damaged storefronts caused by rioting and looting in recent weeks.

“Small business owners around the country, many teetering on the brink of bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, are now faced with the overwhelming task of having to repair their storefronts at a cost that is beyond the financial resources for many,” said Cody Thomas, CEO of GlassRenu. Thomas has launched www.StorefrontStrong.org, a nationwide network of service professionals who are donating their skills and helping small business owners that have been doubly affected by both the pandemic shutdowns and the recent spate of damage to their storefronts. The program will provide free materials and volunteer labor to assist businesses so they can reopen.

“We have been flooded with requests from our network of professionals on how best to give back to their local communities,” Thomas said. “We decided that we needed to act, so we reached beyond our vast network of glass technicians to a number of service trade organizations and service professionals in window cleaning, graffiti removal and pressure washing to also volunteer their labor over the next 30-60 days. At the same time, we have assembled a host of manufacturers like GlassRenu to donate all of the necessary tools, materials and supplies needed for repairs to as many small businesses as we can assist through the end of July or as long as the volunteers are willing to donate their services.”

In addition to GlassRenu, the clearinghouse participants include the International Window Cleaning Association (IWCA) and Power Washers of North America (PWNA), which represent independent service companies across America, including StorefrontStrong.org co-founders WindowCleaningResource.com (WCR) of Vernon, N.J., and Powerwash University of Ft. Worth, Texas.

Small business owners and volunteer organizations can visit www.StorefrontStrong.org to request free repairs/restoration assistance for their storefront or to volunteer a minimum of 20 hours of labor in their local urban center or community. Small business owners can use the interactive map to locate their community/area for a list of local volunteers and the services they are ready to provide.

“Commercial and retail businesses are one of the largest segments of the customer base for all of our participants,” Thomas said. “It is our joint hope that we can help save many of the struggling small businesses some of the expense of having to repair and clean up their storefronts to reopen in this time of economic uncertainty.”