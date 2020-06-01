SONIC ‘Shaking’ Things Up for Summer

With summer due to officially arrive later this month, SONIC Drive-In has introduced a new shake flavor and reintroduced another one. The latest creation is the Brownie Batter Shake, and the Oklahoma City-based fast-food operation is bringing back a fan favorite from last summer, the Yellow Cake Batter Shake.

The Brownie Batter Shake is hand-mixed with vanilla ice cream and chocolate brownie batter, and the Yellow Cake Batter Shake features yellow cake batter, according to the company.

“We’ve captured the fun and thrill of baking into two creamy versions every dessert lover will find irresistible,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC. The shakes are available for a limited time until Aug. 2.

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the U.S. with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states.