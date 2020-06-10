Starbucks Wants to ‘Accelerate’ its Transformation Through Digital. Can You Say Expresso?

Starbucks is making “grande” changes, which includes the closure of 400 company-owned stores in the next 18 months. The announcement came shortly after Starbucks said it expects same-store sales in the U.S. and China to decline 10 percent to 20 percent for the fiscal year.

Considering that Starbucks operates about 15,000 company-owned and franchised U.S. stores, that doesn’t mean that there won’t be a Starbucks located on most every street corner anymore.

The Seattle-based coffee giant announced plans Wednesday “to accelerate the transformation of its store portfolio in the U.S. through the integration of the physical and digital customer experience.” Starbucks said the changes are accelerated due to a retail environment that has shifted because of COVID-19 and to meet the “already evolving customer needs of convenience, connection and personalization offered through a digital experience.”

Over the next 18 months, Starbucks said it will increase convenience-led formats in company-operated locations with drive-thru and curbside pickup options, as well as Starbucks Pickup locations, stores that are powered by the Starbucks app.

Starbucks is following its consumer research that showed that about 80 percent of its U.S. transactions were on-the-go — prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

“While the pandemic has disrupted customer behavior, the company’s strong digital relationships, combined with the ability to adjust locations through store renovations, relocations and new builds, and add new store formats, are unique strengths that Starbucks will lean into as part of this plan,” the company said.

“Starbucks stores have always been known as the ‘third place,’ a welcoming place outside of our home and work where we connect over a cup of coffee,” said CEO Kevin Johnson. “As we navigate through the COVID-19 crisis, we are accelerating our store transformation plans to address the realities of the current situation, while still providing a safe, familiar and convenient experience for our customers.”

The U.S. store portfolio transformation includes the expansion of new Starbucks Pickup stores in dense markets including New York City, Chicago, Seattle and San Francisco, and convenience-led enhancements such as curbside, drive-thru and walk up windows in suburban areas.

The acceleration of the store transformation was shared in an open letter from Johnson as part of the company’s plan to navigate and adapt to a new COVID-19 economy and shifting consumer behaviors.

Starbucks said it lost about $3.2 billion in revenue during its fiscal third quarter because of the coronavirus pandemic.