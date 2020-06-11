Type to search

Success at E-Commerce is Now a Distinct Possibility for Impossible Foods

Retail & Food Best Practices Editors June 11, 2020
Impossible Foods is taking its plant-based Impossible Burger directly to consumers.

The Redwood City, Calif.-based company, which makes meat and dairy products from plants, has launched an e-commerce site, allowing consumers in the continental U.S. to buy directly from it and have the product shipped to their homes. The direct-to-consumer channel offers family-size quantities of Impossible Burger starting at $49.99 (plus tax). The orders come with compostable and recyclable packaging, free shipping and two-day home delivery.

Impossible Foods said it has increased its retail footprint nearly 20-fold since the start of 2020, and its flagship product is now available in over 3,000 grocery stores nationwide, including Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Gelson’s, H-E-B, Kroger, Ralphs, Safeway, Smith’s, Wegmans and more.

Impossible Burger contains no animal hormones or antibiotics, and is kosher, halal and gluten-free certified. And because it’s made from plants and bioengineered, it uses 96 percent less land, 87 percent less water and 89 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional beef from cows, according to the company.

In 2019, the Impossible Burger was named the top plant-based burger by the New York Times, who’s food tester called it “the most like a beef burger by far.”

Impossible Burger made its grocery store debut in September 2019.

