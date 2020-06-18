The Nation’s Biggest Meat Company is Rolling Out Fake Meat This Month

JBS USA’s Planterra Foods is debuting its OZO line this month at some major grocery chains.

We guess this means it’s no longer a fad. Not when the nation’s (and world’s) largest meat company gets behind it.

Then again, maybe Greeley, Colo.-based JBS USA is a little late to the game.

We’re talking about fake meat products, which seem to be all the rage for many reasons — one being that the taste and mouthfeel of such products has come a million years in a short time to greatly mimic the real deal. This month, Lafayette, Colo.-based Planterra Foods, which is owned by JBS USA, is rolling out plant-based burgers and two ground plant-based products under the brand name OZO. The line had been slated to roll out in April, but was delayed by the coronavirus.

With Planterra Foods, JBS USA joins Tyson Foods, Hormel Foods, Smithfield and other giant meat companies that are now offering plant-based products. There was probably a time when these companies eschewed such products, but not now. Not when more people are demanding them, not when real meat prices are rising and not when fake meat prices are going down.

“We recognize there are other protein offerings out there, which is why we’re adamant on having strong points of difference in our products,” said Darcey Macken, CEO of Planterra Foods. “This category needs better-tasting food from real ingredients that appeals to the whole family, and we’re confident that OZO products deliver.”

OZO will also be competing against Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, two fake meat companies that have become wildly popular.

According to a survey by SPINS for The Good Food Institute, sales of fake meat grew 38 percent from 2017-2019.

Planterra Foods is billing its products as being made with “transparent, straightforward and no artificial ingredients,” and being certified vegan. The products contain no soy, and are made of “an exclusive proprietary blend of pea and rice protein fermented by shiitake mushrooms. They contain no cholesterol and less calories, fat and saturated fat than 80% lean ground beef, as well as other leading plant-based protein brands currently in the market, Planterra Foods stated.

The company said it also sets itself apart from other plant-based protein offerings by using an innovative fermentation process that makes the products easily digestible.

“We are focused on feeding future generations and especially those looking to flex the variety of proteins they bring to the table,” Macken said.

Planterra Foods is taking to the road this month in a fleet of specially equipped vans to deliver free freshly cooked samples of OZO plant-based burgers, making stops in Denver/Boulder, Detroit, Chicago and Los Angeles followed by Seattle and Portland in July.

OZO products will be available this month at Albertsons and Safeway locations in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming; Kroger stores in 12 states and military bases across the country. Consumers can also buy directly through the OZO website.