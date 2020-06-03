There’s a New Pretzel in Town

Boston-based snack brand Eastern Standard Provisions Company, known for its hand-twisted soft pretzels and artisanal salts that have garnered national recognition on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and ABC’s “Good Morning America,” has added Pretzel Bites to its gourmet line.

Made with the same recipe as the soft pretzels the company launched in early 2019, the new pretzel bites are available in a variety of quantities. The product joins several other pretzel products in the Eastern Standard Provisions lineup, including the Top Knot, Wheelhouse, Turnbuckle and SlidePiece, along with several artisanal flavored salts, like Lemon Rosemary, Chili Lime, White Truffle and Everything Spice.

“The best snack foods have a lot of the same characteristics — they’re whimsical, shareable, versatile, and of course, delicious,” said Lauren Moran, head baker at Eastern Standard Provisions Co. “With the pretzel bites, we’ve created a fun, handcrafted snack that can be paired with many different sauces, dips and beverages.”

Moran and restaurateur Garrett Harker founded Eastern Standard Provisions Company in collaboration with a core group of hospitality, restaurant, brewery and consumer packaged goods executives with more than 150 years of combined experience.